Juventus, tribute to Baresi on the giant screen and banner

A banner with a special meaning also appeared in the stands: "7-3-90, thank you Baresi". It refers to 7 March 1990, when Mechelen and AC Milan met at Heysel in the quarter-finals of the European Cup. Before the match, Baresi, accompanied by AC Milan director Paolo Taveggia, wanted to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy that had taken place in the same stadium five years earlier, even though Uefa and the Belgian authorities had not authorised the initiative. Baresi brought 39 red roses, one for each of the people who lost their lives on 29 May 1985 before the European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool. Juventus fans have never forgotten the gesture.











