Juventus, Tagliafico an option if Cabal leaves

Juventus have set their sights on Nicolas Tagliafico for the left side of the defence. The Argentine could come into play if Colombian Juan Cabal leaves the Old Lady in the closing stages of the transfer window.





Born in 1992, Tagliafico would bring international experience and character, qualities Luciano Spalletti is looking for. Juventus want to add another option in the rotation on the left flank, as an alternative to Andrea Cambiaso and Zeki Celik, who started on that side in the last match against Parma.