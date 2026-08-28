After completing the deal for Jhon Lucumí, Juventus have put a swap involving Juan Cabal on the table, along with a financial adjustment in Bologna's favour. The figure under discussion is between €5 million and €7 million, leaving the Casteldebole club to weigh up a deal that would bring in both a new defender and a significant cash sum.





At this stage, the main issue concerns Cabal himself. The Colombian defender, according to reports, has rejected a move to Bologna, which has inevitably complicated Juventus's plans. His position could, however, change in the coming days, also in light of the pecking order within the Juventus squad.





As for Miranda, the battle has only just begun. Juventus are trying to put together a sustainable deal through a player exchange and a financial adjustment, while Bologna can lean on the length of the Spaniard's contract and their own negotiating position. Cabal's possible inclusion remains the key variable in determining whether the deal can really take off.