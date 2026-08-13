Everything looked done and dusted, with the soap opera that had started well before the end of the season at Juventus seemingly heading for its final act. But the dispute over which goalkeeper to hand Luciano Spalletti this evening has sensationally reopened.





A deal with Paris Saint Germain for the straight loan of Zion Suzuki was almost completely wrapped up, to the point that some had even said his medicals had been booked. Instead, the situation became more complicated this evening and forced Juventus to reopen their search for a new No 1.