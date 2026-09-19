Pape Sarr, the Juventus midfielder who played in the league defeat to Sassuolo and the Europa League win over NEC, spoke to Sky on the eve of tomorrow's match against Atalanta, scheduled for 18:00 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin: "I don't think it will be an easy game, but we have prepared well and we will certainly be ready for Sunday evening. We have a great opportunity and the chance to win the match."
Getty Images Sport
Translated by
Juventus, Sarr: "Here is what Spalletti gives me advice on"
Then, on Spalletti: "He is helping me, it was my first match and I had been injured for three months, he tried to give me advice on positioning, the ball, on how to cover the pitch, and he helped me between the first and second half."
Finally, on Guglielmo Vicario, also his team-mate at Tottenham: "He helps me - reports Tuttosport -. I am starting to learn Italian and he gives me lots of advice."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting