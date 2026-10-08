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ravanelli agresti tabletilbianconero
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, Ravanelli hails Zhegrova: "A phenomenon, if he finds consistency he is the strongest player, he changes games"

Juventus
E. Zhegrova
F. Ravanelli
Serie A

Fabrizio Ravanelli, who played up front for Juventus between 1992 and 1996, making 160 appearances and scoring 68 goals while winning one Serie A title, one Champions League, one UEFA Cup, one Coppa Italia and one Italian Super Cup, spoke to Tuttosport about the current Juventus side, with a particular focus on three players: Zhegrova, Kolo Muani and Licina, the latter currently on loan at Cremonese.


ON ZHEGROVA

"I spoke to him yesterday and I told him he is a phenomenon and that what he does in training and with Kosovo, he has to do for Juventus in matches. If he finds consistency, he is the strongest player, he changes games. For me he has the potential for 10 goals, but above all in the final ball. When he gets into the final 20 metres he becomes devastating and sees the play. He was judged when he was not well. Today he is well and makes the difference, and I hope he can do it in Cagliari too."

  • On Kolo Muani

    "I’m backing him to score 15 goals, I like him a great deal and I’m happy he’s at Juventus. He can do very well, and I’d tell him to analyse the last league match. Also against Atalanta, when he made that fine burst and then found himself one-on-one with Carnesecchi, he missed the goal because of the technical execution. Let’s remember how Spalletti improved Osimhen from a technical point of view, all the work he did with him. What would I say to Kolo Muani to spur him on? To keep playing as he has in the last two matches and to stay composed in front of goal, without letting himself get carried away by the frustration of the goal that has not arrived. We strikers can go five matches without scoring and then, once we’ve broken the deadlock, score 5-6 in a row. He has to stay calm and I’m convinced he will score in Cagliari."


  • On Licina

    "When I saw him in Australia I noticed important qualities, but he was still fearful in terms of personality. Since he went to Cremonese he has freed himself from the pressure of the Juventus shirt and I am convinced that next year he could be ready, because Serie B helps you grow enormously. His qualities are there for everyone to see. He can be Cremonese's leader and he can take them into Serie A. And I am convinced that he can then be an asset for Juventus."

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Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
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Juventus crest
Juventus
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