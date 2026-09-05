Juventus star Randal Kolo Muani reveals why Serie A is ‘perfect’ for him after Tottenham loan disaster

The journey of Kolo Muani over the past year has been a turbulent one, marked by a frustrating stint in the Premier League that left many questioning his fit in the English game. After a loan spell at Tottenham that failed to ignite, the Frenchman has returned to Juventus with a renewed sense of purpose and a clear understanding of why his previous chapter didn't go to plan. The striker highlighted the stark contrast between the two leagues, suggesting that the frantic nature of English football was at odds with his more calculated approach to the game.

"English football is truly a constant box-to-box, from one penalty area to the next, while in Italy the game is extremely tactical: you have to play with your head and not just your feet. And then you work hard during weekly training sessions, but I'm happy with it," he told Corriere della Sera.