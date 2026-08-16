Juventus one week before the start: what is working and what is not, between the pitch and the transfer market

The list of things not working in the transfer market is long. First comes the goalkeeper issue, and it has started to look surreal. After flirting with Alisson, Svilar and Dibu Martinez, while always keeping Vicario as an alternative, Juventus suddenly turned to Suzuki. That deal became complicated and then collapsed. In the last few hours, rumours have pointed to a return for Martinez, but the fact remains that on 16 August, one week before the opening round of the league season, Juventus still do not have a new first-choice goalkeeper. And to think that it should have been the first thing they addressed in the transfer market.





Then there is midfield. They still lack a deep-lying playmaker, and apparently Juventus could fall back on an attempt to recycle Douglas Luiz. They also still have not found a replacement for Vlahovic, and it is not Kolo Muani. The Frenchman is a good striker and a good signing, but he likes to drift across the entire front line. He is not a penalty-box centre-forward.





Last comes the surplus players chapter: with Openda sorted out, the Juventus squad still contains a long list of players the club would like to do without, but who, for various reasons (transfer fee too high, wages too high, lack of admirers), risk being difficult to place: Di Gregorio, Rugani, Kooomeiners, Arthur, Milik, Zhegrova and David.



















