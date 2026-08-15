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cm grafica brozovic juventus
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Juventus, not only Kessie: Brozovic also offered on a free transfer

Juventus
F. Kessie
M. Brozovic
Transfers
Inter
AC Milan

The former Inter midfielder is without a contract after the end of his spell in Saudi Arabia.

Marcelo Brozovic wanted to round off his spell in Saudi Arabia in style. The Croatian midfielder left Inter in the summer of 2023 after a long stint there and joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. After winning the title at the end of last season at the expense of his former manager Simone Inzaghi, the 1992-born playmaker has remained a free agent without a contract and is officially looking for a new club.


His agency are now trying to open a direct line of communication with Juventus, and in those talks the possibility of bringing him back to Italy has also been put on the table.

  • The contacts

    According to La Stampa, over the past few days Ali Barat's Epic Sports have been trying to build ties with CEO Carnevali, not only to understand Lloyd Kelly's future after the arrival of John Lucumì, but also to offer Noah Atubolu as an alternative in goal, with the goalkeeper's contract at Freiburg set to expire in a year. In those talks, Marcelo Brozovic was also offered to Juventus who, as mentioned, is currently a free agent and free to sign for whoever he wants.

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  • Not only Kessie, but they need to sell

    Juventus have also been offered another free agent for some time, another former Serie A player and former Saudi Arabia player in Franck Kessie, who has been unattached since the end of his contract with Al-Ahli. The former AC Milan midfielder would gladly move to Turin, but Juventus are overloaded in that area and cannot, and do not want to, invest unless at least one of Arthur, Miretti and Koopmeiners leaves first.

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