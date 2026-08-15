Juventus, not just Kessie: Brozovic also offered on a free transfer

Marcelo Brozovic wanted to bow out in style at the end of his spell in Saudi Arabia. The Croatian midfielder left Inter in the summer of 2023 after a long stint at the club and joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. After winning the title at the end of last season against his former manager Simone Inzaghi, the 1992-born playmaker has stayed unattached and without a contract and is now officially looking for a new club.





In recent days, his agency have been trying to open a direct line of communication with Juventus, and in those contacts the possibility of bringing him back to Italy has also been put on the table.