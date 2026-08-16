Juventus, new offer to Aston Villa for Dibu Martinez: the figures, the gap is minimal

Juventus are trying to resolve the biggest transfer issue still left open this summer. Since the start of the transfer window, Luciano Spalletti has asked the club to bring in a new goalkeeper, one more reliable than Di Gregorio and Perin, including with the ball at his feet.

Now, after weeks of enquiries, ideas, proposed profiles and players sounded out, many of them falling through, the final piece of the puzzle is falling into place around Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez. According to The Athletic, the deal with Aston Villa is very close to being completed.



