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Weston McKennie Juventus 2025 FIFA Club World CupGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, McKennie sidelined: fatigue for the American

Juventus
W. McKennie

Rugani and Nico Gonzalez trained separately

Juventus trained this morning at Continassa ahead of Saturday evening's 20:45 match against Parma at the Allianz Stadium. According to IlBianconero, among the Juventus players under Luciano Spalletti's orders, Daniele Rugani worked separately, Nico Gonzalez did not train for load management and WestonMcKennieremained out because of slight fatigue.


  • Recent days have centred on replacing Kenan Yildiz, who picked up an injury in Frosinone and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Spalletti's alternatives are Jeremie Boga and Kerim Alajbegovic.


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Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR