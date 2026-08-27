Juventus trained this morning at Continassa ahead of Saturday evening's 20:45 match against Parma at the Allianz Stadium. According to IlBianconero, among the Juventus players under Luciano Spalletti's orders, Daniele Rugani worked separately, Nico Gonzalez did not train for load management and WestonMcKennieremained out because of slight fatigue.
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Juventus, McKennie sidelined: fatigue for the American
Recent days have centred on replacing Kenan Yildiz, who picked up an injury in Frosinone and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Spalletti's alternatives are Jeremie Boga and Kerim Alajbegovic.
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