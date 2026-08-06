Juventus have not given up on Jhon Lucumí. After the €28 million release clause expired, talks between Juventus and Bologna will intensify over the next few days as they try to find common ground that suits both clubs.
According to Alfredo Pedullà, Bologna have lowered their demands and nowvalue the Colombian defender at €20 million plus bonuses. That is lower than the figure set by the clause, but still higher than the offer Juventus have put on the table. The two clubs are still working to close the gap and there is a feeling the negotiations could soon spring into life.