Trying to get closer to Bologna's demands, Juventus are studying an alternative formula. According to Tuttosport, the Turin club are considering including one or more players in the deal to reduce the financial outlay and make the operation more sustainable.





Juan Cabal and Fabio Miretti are among the names under consideration, with both expected to leave Turin in this transfer window. Juventus value the two players at between €10 million and €15 million and believe they could appeal to Bologna.





Bologna, however, appear to be taking a different line at the moment. The Emilian club's directors would prefer to conclude the deal exclusively as a permanent transfer for a fee, without including makeweights in the Lucumí deal. That stance complicates the negotiations, but contact between the two clubs remains ongoing.





For now, the negotiations remain open. Juventus continue to see Lucumí as one of their main targets to strengthen the defence, while Bologna are willing to negotiate provided their valuation is respected. The next round of talks will be decisive in determining whether the two clubs can find the right formula for a breakthrough.











