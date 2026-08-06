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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus-Lucumí, new contacts with Bologna: the gap has narrowed, work is also being done on possible makeweights

Juventus
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J. Lucumi

The clause has expired and the fee has dropped: Juventus are trying to include players in part exchange

Juventus have not given up on Jhon Lucumí. After the €28 million release clause expired, talks between Juventus and Bologna will intensify over the next few days as they try to find common ground that suits both clubs.


According to Alfredo Pedullà, Bologna have lowered their demands and nowvalue the Colombian defender at €20 million plus bonuses. That is lower than the figure set by the clause, but still higher than the offer Juventus have put on the table. The two clubs are still working to close the gap and there is a feeling the negotiations could soon spring into life.


  • Lucumí, priority to Juventus

    Lucumí, meanwhile, keeps waiting. The Colombian centre-back has no shortage of offers from abroad, but Juventus remain his priority. The defender is understood to have made it clear he wants the move to Turin, convinced the Juventus project is the ideal step for the next stage of his career. That stance could prove important in the negotiations.


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  • The makeweights: Miretti and Cabal

    Trying to get closer to Bologna's demands, Juventus are studying an alternative formula. According to Tuttosport, the Turin club are considering including one or more players in the deal to reduce the financial outlay and make the operation more sustainable.


    Juan Cabal and Fabio Miretti are among the names under consideration, with both expected to leave Turin in this transfer window. Juventus value the two players at between €10 million and €15 million and believe they could appeal to Bologna.


    Bologna, however, appear to be taking a different line at the moment. The Emilian club's directors would prefer to conclude the deal exclusively as a permanent transfer for a fee, without including makeweights in the Lucumí deal. That stance complicates the negotiations, but contact between the two clubs remains ongoing.


    For now, the negotiations remain open. Juventus continue to see Lucumí as one of their main targets to strengthen the defence, while Bologna are willing to negotiate provided their valuation is respected. The next round of talks will be decisive in determining whether the two clubs can find the right formula for a breakthrough.




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