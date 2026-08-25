Juventus's transfer business isn't over yet. Before the 1 September deadline, Carnevali and Massara want to finish the squad. They need a new centre-forward, one who offers different characteristics to Kolo Muani, and they could still bring in a full-back who can play on both flanks. On that front, La Gazzetta dello Sport has raised a new name: Juventus have set their sights on Joakim Mahele, a Danish full-back born in 1997 who is under contract with Wolfsburg until 2027.
Translated by
Juventus, low-cost option out wide: Mahele emerges
How much it costs and how much he earns
The former Atalanta player already knows Serie A, having made 80 appearances in the competition with four goals and six assists. An experienced player, he wants to leave Wolfsburg after their relegation to Bundesliga 2 last season. On paper, the deal is feasible either as a low-cost signing (Wolfsburg cannot make excessive demands) or on loan, but in that case Maehele has to renew the contract that expires in 2027. He earns around €1.9 million per season at the Volkswagen club. Olympiacos are very interested in Maehle
Grabar has already arrived from Wolfsburg
Vicario's deputy officially arrived from Wolfsburg yesterday. Carnevali and Massara wrapped up the arrival of Kamil Grabara on loan with an option to buy for a total fee of €12 million. Last season the Polish goalkeeper made 37 appearances for Wolfsburg in all competitions, conceding 71 goals. He kept 4 clean sheets.
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