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Arsenal scout Juventus star Kenan Yildiz after missing out on Vinicius Junior
Arsenal target Yildiz after Vinicius setback
Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Yildiz this summer as they seek to strengthen their frontline, as per La Stampa. The Gunners have turned their attention to the Turkey international after missing out on an ambitious move for Vinicius.
Vinicius ended up signing a new contract with Real Madrid, prompting Arsenal to pursue alternative options in that area of the pitch. Yildiz has emerged as an attractive candidate to bolster Mikel Arteta's attacking unit ahead of the new campaign. The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with Juventus, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in European football. He registered an impressive 20 goal contributions across all competitions last season.
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Scouting reports intensify as Juve prepare contingency
According to the same report, Arsenal have actively resumed scouting the talented playmaker. Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri had previously linked the north London giants with the player earlier in the transfer window.
The renewed interest comes amid suggestions that Juventus may already be preparing for a potential departure. The Turin club have brought in talented young winger Kerim Alajbegovic as another forward option. While Juventus may simply be planning for the future by adding top prospects, Alajbegovic's arrival could make it easier for Arsenal to persuade the Italian side to sell Yildiz this summer.
Tactical fit for Arteta's evolving attack
Yildiz is viewed as an ideal fit for Arteta's tactical setup in north London. Arsenal are actively seeking an upgrade on the left flank following an inconsistent season from Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners' attacking depth has already undergone significant rotation during the current transfer window.
Leandro Trossard departed the Emirates Stadium earlier this summer to join Turkish outfit Besiktas. Arsenal acted swiftly to replace Trossard by signing Greek winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. However, bringing in a player of Yildiz's quality would add further depth and dynamism to the squad.
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Next steps in Arsenal's transfer pursuit
With Arsenal continuing their scouting mission, discussions could intensify as the transfer window progresses. The Gunners remain determined to secure another top-level attacker to complete their squad building.
Whether Juventus are open to sanctioning a sale for the 21-year-old remains to be seen. However, the addition of Alajbegovic provides the Italian giants with extra coverage in wide areas. Arsenal will now assess their options carefully before deciding whether to launch a formal offer for the Turkey international.
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