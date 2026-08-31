Juventus, Jonathan David to Atletico Madrid is done: the details

Jonathan David is set to swap Juventus for Atlético Madrid: according to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus and Atlético Madrid have reached a verbal agreement. The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy set at €25 million for the Canada striker, who is preparing to join Atlético. The Spanish club will cover more than 50% of his salary.





The deal was completed this morning

Juventus and Atlético Madrid have been in constant contact over Jonathan David, the Canadian striker born in 2000 who is heading for the Continassa exit after a disappointing season and a similarly poor start to 2026-27. In Saturday's match against Parma, David was loudly jeered when he went off for Nico Gonzalez.





Atlético Madrid submitted an official offer on Sunday for a loan deal with an option to buy, and talks with the Juventus hierarchy, chief executive Giovanni Carnevali and sporting director Frederic Massara, continued positively today as well.





David, the Canadian born in 2000, is under contract until next 30 June 2030 on a significant salary of €6 million net per season and had already opened the door to the move to join Diego Simeone's side. He was waiting for the parties to reach an agreement that could resolve the situation and satisfy everyone involved. According to Marca, David is getting closer and closer to Atlético Madrid.



