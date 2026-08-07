Today, Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Sergej Barbarez spoke about Alajbegovic in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: "I want to congratulate Kerim on this important step in his career. Joining a club like Juventus is a major achievement and a fitting reward for the commitment and dedication he has shown."





He continued: "He is one of the most talented young players in our country. He has exceptional technique, great confidence with the ball at his feet and the right mentality to become a champion. What impresses me most is his desire to learn and improve every day. The move to Juve also brings a great sense of responsibility. Kerim is still very young, so the most important thing will be to be patient. Consistency in his work will help him grow gradually until he becomes indispensable for Spalletti. If he stays humble and focused, as he knows how to do, I am sure he will succeed even at a top European club like Juventus."





On Alajbegovic's best position, the Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach would not be drawn: "Attacking midfielder or winger, where is he at his best? He knows how to use space very well, he will have no problems. As Bosnia head coach, I am proud of him. I can't wait to see him test himself in one of the most important leagues in the world."