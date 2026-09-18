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Juventus Inside Alajbegovic Yildiz 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, in what Alajbegovic is already stronger than Yildiz: will Spalletti know how to make them play together?

Juventus
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Opinion
K. Alajbegovic
K. Yildiz

Alajbegovic’s performance for NEC prompts thoughts of the similarities and differences with Yildiz, and how the two could coexist

Juventus' emphatic win over NEC Nijmegen gives the Bianconeri a breath of fresh air and helps ease the after-effects of the sensational defeat to Sassuolo. The 5-0 win over the Dutch side, with goals from Nico Gonzalez, remarkably from a Grabara assist, Alajbegovic, Woltemade, Celik and Kolo Muani, must naturally be taken with a pinch of salt. NEC's cavalier approach, and the not especially high technical level of Dick Schreuder's side, tell Luciano Spalletti and Juventus to keep their feet on the ground, while still taking the positives from the attitude shown across the full 90 minutes and, above all, the route to goal found by Alajbegovic, Woltemade and, especially, Kolo Muani.


Beyond the necessary caveats about the real weight of the win on their Europa League debut, the element that struck us most in last night's match at the Allianz Stadium was Kerim Alajbegović's performance. The 18-year-old Bosnian, who will turn 19 in three days, produced a high-level display, with a goal and several moments that drew applause from the Juventus crowd. Commentators noticed too, including Alessandro Costacurta on Sky: "Alajbegovic is becoming very good and I want to highlight him: because since I hear people undervaluing this lad, I instead say that he will have a great future". Alajbegovic's performance matters because it was not an isolated one, but came after other good matches: against Sassuolo he was one of the few Juventus players to deserve a pass mark, and he had also done well against AC Milan and Parma, after the 90 minutes on the bench on his debut against Frosinone.


  • Alajbegovic and Yildiz

    Kenan Yildiz was on the pitch against Frosinone, and he picked up his injury in that very match. With the Turkish player in mind, and after the game Alajbegovic played yesterday, it is only natural to wonder already how the two will be able to coexist when the No 10 returns to availability at the start of November. No 17 is finding his position in exactly the areas usually occupied by Yildiz: he starts from the left and then moves inside. Every team and every manager welcomes selection headaches like that. It will be up to Spalletti to have the pleasure and the duty of finding a solution to make them coexist.


    Alongside the similarities between Yildiz and Alajbegovic in terms of their position on the pitch, the Bosnian's first appearances for Juve are also showing up the differences between the two. Compared with Yildiz, Alajbegovic is less powerful and less explosive over short distances. Compared with Yildiz, Alajbegovic plays more often with his head up and seems to see the game better over longer distances, as shown by the extremely precise through ball for Nico Gonzalez in the move that led to Juventus' penalty against NEC, a type of pass we have rarely seen from Yildiz, who is more inclined to accelerate with his head down before providing cut-backs from the byline. In short, the two have similar qualities, but also clear differences. With a manager who knows how to make them coexist, bringing out the complementary aspects of their qualities and smoothing off the similar ones, Juventus' future can be bright.





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