Juventus, Grabara official: formula and figures of the deal

As read on Juventus' official website, "Kamil Grabara is a new Juventus goalkeeper and joins on loan from Wolfsburg until 30 June 2027".





The statement continues: "A new addition between the posts for Juventus: the goalkeeper, who was born in Poland in January 1999, came through the youth sector at Ruch Chorzow. He moved to Liverpool in 2016 and played for the club's youth sides before getting his first taste of professional football on loan at Aarhus and Huddersfield.





He then joined Copenhagen in January 2021 and enjoyed a successful spell, winning two Danish league titles and a Danish Cup while also making his Champions League debut. In the summer of 2024 he moved to Wolfsburg, where he established himself as a first-choice goalkeeper and made 63 Bundesliga appearances.





Grabara is now ready to embrace an adventure in black and white to the full: welcome, Kamil!".