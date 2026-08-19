Juventus were back at work again today under Luciano Spalletti, but the Juventus manager could not work with the full group. Several players, in fact, followed an individual training session.





One of them was Federico Gatti. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the defender is still dealing with the after-effects of the ankle knock he suffered last Monday. The defender had been knocked over by a fan at the end of the in-house friendly, so as a precaution he continued with a personalised training programme. The situation, however, is not causing any particular concern.