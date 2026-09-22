Giovanni Malagò, president of the FIGC, has spoken about the fine imposed on Juventus after some fans at the Stadium failed to observe the minute's silence in honour of the passing of Sandro Mazzola: "What I think is that because of a few people there cannot be a discussion involving an entire club, an entire stadium," ANSA reports. "It seems to me that over this episode there was a very strong reaction from the vast majority of those present, because those things saddened everyone, starting with the Juventus directors."