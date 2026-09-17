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Dickie-taka terror! Juventus face 'kamikaze' NEC ambush as under-fire Spalletti fights for survival
Facing the 'Dickie-taka' challenge in Turin
Struggling Juventus are bracing themselves for a stern Europa League test as they welcome Dutch side NEC to the Allianz Stadium. According to Italian media, the visitors bring a unique tactical identity instilled by manager Dick Schreuder, affectionately dubbed 'Dickie-taka'. Known for an attacking, aggressive, and high-pressing style, NEC has turned heads in the Netherlands by playing with relentless intensity and an obsessive hunt for the ball.
However, it is a high-risk approach that goalkeeper Crettaz once described as 'kamikaze', potentially leaving defensive gaps that the hosts can exploit.
- Insidefoto
Spalletti under pressure as Juve seek a boost
Juventus enter the fixture under mounting pressure following their first Serie A defeat of the season against Sassuolo, leaving them languishing in eighth place. With coach Luciano Spalletti's position increasingly questioned by the Italian press, the Bianconeri desperately need a morale-boosting performance. Former midfielder Massimo Mauro noted that while the squad lacks cohesion, the team must find a way to win matches quickly to close the five-point gap on the league leaders.
Spalletti is expected to field loanee Nick Woltemade in attack amid an ongoing injury crisis affecting key players like Kenan Yildiz and Kephren Thuram.
Schreuder and Schuurs ready for Allianz Stadium test
NEC arrive in Turin with high spirits despite a recent mixed run of form in domestic action. Coach Dick Schreuder acknowledged the magnitude of facing a European giant while emphasizing that his players will stick to their trademark intensity. Former Torino defender Perr Schuurs, who is working his way back to full fitness after a mentally challenging spell on the sidelines, expressed his excitement about returning to Italy.
"In our playstyle, intensity is very important, and we will have to bring that," Schreuder stated. Schuurs added: "I have a feeling of home here, I lived here for four years. I am here now to play an important match, but this feels different than other games."
- ANP
Weathering the storm and moving forward
For Juventus, the tactical blueprint to overcome NEC is clear: weather the initial high-pressing storm, exploit the defensive imbalances on the flanks, and strike at the right moment. Spalletti's men cannot afford another slip-up with a crucial Serie A fixture against Atalanta looming on the horizon. Meanwhile, NEC aims to showcase their fearless philosophy on the continental stage, hoping to catch another European heavyweight off guard.
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