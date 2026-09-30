Exor are ready to inject another significant capital increase into Juventus's accounts. At yesterday's board meeting, which ratified the club's ninth straight set of accounts in the red (€66 million as of 30 June 2026), the Board of Directors requested and proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting a capital increase of up to a maximum of €250 million. Of that possible €250 million, €164 million would come from Exor, if the initial figure of the capital increase is confirmed, which we will know at the beginning of November.





Over recent years, Juventus have carried out four recapitalisations totalling €998 million, of which €637 million was paid in by Exor. If the new increase is confirmed, the total invested by the Agnelli/Elkann family holding company in the Juventus world over the past seven years would reach €800 million.







