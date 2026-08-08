Juventus, Di Gregorio is always a problem: now the new goalkeeper is an absolute urgency

With three weeks left before the transfer window shuts, Juventus are still carrying Di Gregorio, Perin and Pinsoglio in goal. The issue is that the second and third-choice keepers, Perin and Pinsoglio, are out of contract in a year, while first-choice keeper Di Gregorio, whose deal runs until 2029, has failed to convince either Spalletti or the club and is now almost isolated within Juventus, not least after the sensational case involving his agent in July. So far, Juventus have found neither a destination for Di Gregorio nor a new first-choice goalkeeper.





Meanwhile, the main targets, Alisson and Dibu Martinez, have slipped away, while other options, such as Vicario, are not entirely convincing. The latest idea is to take Suzuki on loan from Paris Saint Germain, if the French club buy the Japanese goalkeeper from Parma. But do a club like Juventus really want to rebuild a winning team with a goalkeeper, one of the crucial roles given what happened last season, on loan?





Over the coming hours, we will see what solutions Carnevali, Massara and Ottolini can find for the position where Juventus most need to act. At the start of the transfer window, the goalkeeper position was an urgent need, almost an emergency. Now it has become a full-blown urgency.







