Ulmer/Lingria
Juventus secure future of Davide Marchisio as son of club legend signs first professional contract
Teenager pens professional terms
The Juventus academy has officially secured gifted prospect Davide Marchisio on his first professional contract, which runs until 2028. Born on August 31, 2009, the midfielder has enjoyed a steady upward trajectory fuelled by a formidable work ethic across the Bianconeri youth ranks. Earning professional status stands as concrete proof of his personal graft in Turin rather than merely relying on his father's illustrious surname.
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Midfielder vows total commitment
A profound lifelong affinity with the Old Lady made putting pen to paper an exceptionally emotional milestone for the youngster. Davide remains determined to prove his pedigree on the pitch while repaying the hierarchy's unwavering faith with relentless effort.
Sharing his delight on social media after formalising the agreement, Davide stated: "Proud to have signed my first professional contract with the team I've dreamt of and loved since I was a child. I will continue to work with great ambition and a desire to improve, giving my all for these colours. Fino alla fine."
Family dynasty continues flourishing
Davide's rapid ascent in midfield has been carefully nurtured by his father, Claudio, whose measured guidance shields him from burdensome comparisons. Before establishing himself as an Under-18 regular, he featured 23 times and scored three goals at Under-17 level, including a standout strike in the Derby della Mole. Crucial senior exposure arrived late last season when Luciano Spalletti drafted the teenager into first-team training sessions at Continassa.
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Next Gen leap beckons
Davide is set to play a pivotal role for the Under-18s after netting the newly formed side's historic first goal earlier this term. Delivering consistent performances across a gruelling domestic campaign will prove vital to accelerating his pathway towards the Juventus Next Gen setup. First-team staff will closely monitor the teenager's physical and technical maturity throughout the autumn to ease his eventual transition into senior football.
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