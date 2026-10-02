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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus-Cremonese 0-1: Spalletti get Cambiaso back in midfield. Licina assist and injury

Juventus
Cremonese
Serie A

Friendly test for Spalletti's Juventus

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus took on Cremonese in a friendly at Continassa today. Spalletti was without his internationals, but he did welcome back one player from injury: Andrea Cambiaso. The new signing was missing, however,Norberto Neto, who is still in the reconditioning phase. Spalletti's squad also included a number of youngsters, among them two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, sons respectively of Claudio and Paolo, two Juventus legends. Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese, meanwhile, had Adin Licina in the spotlight, a 2007-born player owned by Juventus and on loan at Cremonese, who has made an excellent impression at the start of this season in Serie B and the Coppa Italia. At the end of the first half, after providing the assist for the goal, Licina went to J|Medical after taking a blow to his right hand during the match.


Bonazzoli's first-half goal decided the match from a Licina assist. Juventus appealed for a penalty in the first half, after a suspicious Luperto challenge on Kolo Muani, then hit a post late on through Durmisi and a crossbar through Guerra. In the second half, Marchisio Jr and Montero Jr were among those to get on the pitch for Juventus. The good news for Spalletti came from Cambiaso's return to action, deployed as a central midfielder, while there were some doubts over Kolo Muani, who again today struggled badly in the box, never finding a way to get a shot on target away.



JUVENTUS-CREMONESE 0-1

SCORERS: 12' Bonazzoli (C)


  • Goals and key moments

    89' - Ripani curls a fine left-footed effort from outside the box just wide of the top corner of the Cremonese goal


    85' - Juventus hit the woodwork twice. Durmisi clips the post with a cross-shot from the left. From the next attack, Guerra sends over a cross from the right and the ball crashes against the crossbar


    79' - Marchisio's free-kick picks out Guerra, but Fulignati gets there superbly first


    66' - Juventus make plenty of changes too: Radu, Guerra, Marchisio, Montero and Savio come on, while Pinsoglio, Makiobo, Kolo Muani, Kelly and Gatti go off.


    58' - Cremonese make plenty of changes: Baschiotto, Collocolo, Gelsi and Bonazzoli go off, with Bignamini, Barros, Djuric and Herzuah coming on.


    34' - In the Cremonese box, Kolo Muani feints past Luperto and goes down after slight contact: the referee does not award the penalty


    27' - Amaradio guides a right-footed effort past Agazzi, but his angled shot goes wide.


    13' - Pinsoglio makes a double save, first from Elia and then from Barbieri


    12' - The visitors take the lead through Bonazzoli, with his left foot from a Licina assist after a counter-attacking move by the grigiorossi

  • Official line-ups and match sheet

    JUVENTUS-CREMONESE 0-1

    SCORERS: 12' Bonazzoli (C)


    JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Pinsoglio (66' Radu); Gatti (66' Savio), Bremer (46' Rizzo), Rugani (66' Montero), Kelly (66' Durmisi); McKennie (66' Corigliano), Makiobo (66' Marchisio); Cambiaso (66' Corradi), Amaradio (82' Brancato), Grelaud (46' Ripani); Kolo Muani (66' Guerra)

    Unused subs: Mangiapoco, Brancato

    Manager: Luciano Spalletti


    CREMONESE (4-2-3-1): Agazzi (46' Fulignati); Barbieri (46' Vogliacco), Luperto (58' Marsi), Baschirotto (58' Bignamini), Pezzella (46' Rocchetti); Gerli (58' Barros), Grassi (58' Villa); Collocolo (58' Herzuah); Licina (46' Thorsby), Elia (46' Vandeputte); Bonazzoli (58' Djuric)

    Unused subs: Festa, Stuckler, Bianchetti

    Manager: Fabio Pecchia


    REFEREE: Gabriele Restaldo. Assistants: Nicola Di Meo and Umberto Galasso.

    BOOKED: 92' Barros (C)

    SENT OFF: -



  • Juventus squad call-ups

    3 Bremer

    4 Gatti

    6 Kelly

    9 Kolo Muani

    20 Cambiaso

    22 McKennie

    23 Pinsoglio

    24 Rugani

    40 Radu

    44 Rizzo

    47 Durmisi

    49 Makiobo

    51 Amaradio

    52 Corigliano

    53 Montero

    54 Grelaud

    55 Brancato

    56 Ripani

    57 Marchisio

    58 Savio

    59 Corradi

    60 Guerra

    61 Mangiapoco




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Serie B
S.S. Arezzo crest
S.S. Arezzo
ARE
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE
Serie A
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Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
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