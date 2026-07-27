"We already have two goalkeepers, we want competition and we are looking for another goalkeeper. We will see, there are many who will now go and find new places. Dibu Martinez is one of those who could probably change clubs, but we have to be careful and prudent in the transfer market, we do not have huge scope to spend a lot of money." Luciano Spalletti said that after the friendly win over Standard Liege as he addressed the transfer market and the goalkeeping situation. Next season's No.1 will be neither Di Gregorio nor Perin, who have alternated in the first two friendly games. Top of the list is the Argentine World Cup runners-up goalkeeper, although there is still no agreement with Aston Villa.
Translated by
Juventus: contact with Benfica over Anatolij Trubin this weekend
The alternatives to Dibu Martinez
The Villans are still asking for €12-15 million for the former Arsenal goalkeeper, which is why Juventus are weighing up other options. The first leads to Parma, where Zion Suzuki plays. The Japan international goalkeeper is drawing plenty of interest, with Paris Saint-Germain the latest club to make a move. For Juventus, though, he is an alternative rather than a first choice. The same goes for Guglielmo Vicario, who is on his way out of Tottenham, and Anatolij Trubin, Benfica's Ukrainian goalkeeper, whose contract expires in 2028.
Contact with Benfica
According to La Stampa, Juventus and Benfica were in contact over the weekend over the goalkeeper of the national team coached by Andrea Maldera. Trubin is a profile Juventus like, younger and less experienced than Martinez, having been born in 2001 while Martinez was born in 1992, but with just as much talent. The problem, as always, is the price. Benfica want a fee close to €30 million, including add-ons, to let him leave. Juventus have other priorities right now. If the Dibu track goes cold, they will assess the room for negotiation for Trubin. As things stand, he is the second choice.
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