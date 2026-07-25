Juventus consider move for PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier just a year after signing for French giants

Goalkeeper business looks set to dominate the closing weeks of Juventus's transfer window. Having failed to be convinced by Michele Di Gregorio, the Turin club are casting their net wider in search of a new number one, with Chevalier the latest name to enter the conversation, according to Foot Mercato. That interest sits alongside ongoing pursuits of Emiliano Martinez and Guglielmo Vicario – two targets that have so far proved far from straightforward for sporting director Frederic Massara to bring to fruition.

At 24, Chevalier still has four years remaining on his current deal in Paris, tied down until 2030 - indicating that Juventus might need to stump up a large fee should they push ahead with a serious approach.