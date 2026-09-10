From a player heading for the exit to a key asset in this Juventus side. In just a few months Nico Gonzalez has become indispensable, even though Juventus spent much of the summer trying to move him on and the Argentine himself wanted to leave. More specifically, he wanted to go back to Madrid, to Atletico, to Simeone, with whom he ended last season. He kept pushing until the very end, but the conditions were never right. So, with great professionalism, he made himself available to Spalletti, even though Spalletti had other plans, and Spalletti found himself with a player who belongs at Juventus.
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Juventus change their mind on Nico Gonzalez: renewal offered
Good start to the season
The former Fiorentina and Stuttgart player came off the bench against Parma, played 33 minutes and scored the opener in a 2-0 win, with a goal from Koopemeiners. He then spent 64 minutes on the pitch against AC Milan and sent out more positive signs.
Whether as a wide forward, a striker or an attacking midfielder, he can play anywhere in this Juventus side and, at this difficult moment because of the many injuries, he can find space and become a certainty.
Possible contract renewal
According to La Stampa, Gonzalez has strongly felt the affection of his team-mates and the esteem of manager Spalletti, which has helped him feel important at Juventus again and made him open to extending his deal. Juventus are considering renewing the contract that expires in 2029. His current salary is €3.6 million net per season.
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