Juventus have returned to training at Continassa ahead of the restart of the league season, with Juventus set to face Cagliari on Sunday 11 October. The players still away on international duty were not available to Luciano Spalletti. Everyone else was present, including new signing Neto. There was particularly good news on Andrea Cambiaso, who trained with the group and now appears to have recovered. Augusto Owusu has problems instead, having suffered a rectus femoris injury according to Sportmediaset, and he will be out for two to three weeks.
Friday brings a friendly against Cremonese at Continassa.