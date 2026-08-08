Juventus, Besiktas are in for Arthur: Italiano wants him

Arthur Melo's future could once again lie away from Juventus. The Brazilian midfielder, born in 1996, has ended up on Besiktas' radar, where new manager Vincenzo Italiano is said to be keen on reuniting with a player he knows very well and who rediscovered consistency and confidence under him at Fiorentina in 2023-24.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italiano is said to have pointed to Arthur to the Turkish club's hierarchy as one of the profiles to consider to strengthen the midfield. The coach has therefore reportedly asked the club to open initial talks with Juventus and explore the possibility of putting together a deal for the Brazilian.
Arthur could now be heading for yet another chapter in a career marked by constant shirt changes. Back in Turin after his latest loan spell at Gremio, the midfielder once again finds himself weighing up his future. This time, though, the situation could be slightly different: the player is taking part in Juventus' summer training camp and, under Luciano Spalletti, is trying to make his case to convince the coaching staff to put their faith in him.