Adin Licina will in all probability leave Juventus before the end of the transfer window. The winger, born in 2007 and a close friend of Yildiz, will not spend next season with the Next Gen and will instead go out on loan to play at a higher level than Serie C.
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Juventus: Adin Licina digs his heels in, the truth about Napoli
No to Avellino
The former Bayern Munich player, who signed a deal until 2029 in January, had expected a path similar to Yildiz's. Right now Juventus cannot guarantee him a place in the first team, which is why they were considering sending him to Serie B with Avellino. Licina turned down that move because he wants to play in Serie A.
Wanted by Napoli
According to Tuttosport, Napoli are interested in Licina. Napoli sporting director and former Juventus man Giovanni Manna is a big admirer of his profile, and it remains to be seen whether the club will make a move before the end of the transfer window. Licina made eight Serie C appearances for Juventus Under 23 last year and scored one goal. He wants to play, and he wants to do it at a high level.
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