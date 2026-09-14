The appointments of Carnevali and Massara, along with Chiellini and Ottolini, were made to lay the foundations for long-term stability and start a new cycle. The current executives, appointed only a few months ago, are now seeing first-hand all the contradictions created by the constant upheaval Juventus have been caught up in over recent years. A few examples make the point: the goals and assists from Zhegrova, Nico Gonzalez, Koopmeiners and Gatti, players who did not leave in the summer only because the right offer never arrived; Kolo Muani's dreadful start to the season, signed by Giuntoli, then chased by Comolli and finally signed again by Carnevali, a long pursuit that for now has brought nothing in front of goal, with the added weight of Spalletti's barbs; finally, an attack that is not scoring while almost all the forwards who left Juve are finding the net with their new teams (Vlahovic, Openda, Licina, Adzic and David).





"In football there are cycles, there are periods when you are at the top and others when you are in difficulty. Our objective? It is to win, talk counts for little or nothing. We have to seek the maximum result: there is still a lot to do to compete for the Serie A title and the Europa League, although it is not an easy competition, can be and become an opportunity for us. We cannot think that Juventus have become a club of a lower level than what they are. We are in a cycle, there will be difficulties and also chances to return to the top," Carnevali said again this morning on Radio Rai. Right now, the sense is that mentally accepting a level below their own history is the main trap Juventus have struggled for years to escape.