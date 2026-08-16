Jurgen Klopp officially begins Germany tenure as former Liverpool boss outlines vision for national team future

Having taken over the reins from Julian Nagelsmann in late July, Klopp is now fully immersed in the logistics of leading his country. The former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool boss shared glimpses of his new environment on social media, posting photos of the Frankfurt skyline and the association's training pitches.

Klopp’s trademark humor remains intact despite the weight of his new responsibility. Speaking about the adjustment to his prestigious role in his first official interview with the DFB, the coach joked: "I’ve already signed off WhatsApp messages to friends with: ‘Bundestrainer Klopp.’ Nobody would call themselves that, it sounds very awkward. But with my mates, it felt appropriate."