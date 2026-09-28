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Germany v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD2Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Jurgen Klopp fiercely defends naming massive 44-man 'double squad' despite shock Germany defeat from Greece

J. Klopp
Germany
Greece
UEFA Nations League A

Jurgen Klopp has launched a passionate defence of his experimental selection methods following Germany's unexpected defeat to Greece. The former Liverpool manager faced immediate scrutiny after his home debut ended in a historic loss, but he remains adamant that his radical approach is the only way forward for the national team.

  • Klopp justifies experimental 44-man roster

    The dawn of the Klopp era in Germany has met its first significant roadblock following a stinging loss to Greece. The headline-grabbing decision to call up two separate squads totalling 44 players has drawn immediate scrutiny, yet the manager remains unrepentant. Speaking after the final whistle, Klopp made it clear that he will not be swayed by external criticism regarding his unconventional selection process.

    "Tomorrow morning the boys who are arriving now will train. They aren't in sync either, I know that. Nevertheless, from my point of view, there was no alternative but to do it this way (double squad). I stand by it 100 per cent. But out there it starts: 'How can you possibly?' That's fine, everyone is allowed to have an opinion. We approached it this way and it felt great. That's what I just told the boys as well. Everything this week was top, except for a large part of this game, to be honest," the manager told ARD.

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  • Germany v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Evolution over immediate results

    Klopp’s strategy is rooted in a desire to overhaul the national team’s culture and talent pool simultaneously. By opening the door to dozens of new faces, he believes he is accelerating a necessary evolution, even if the results on the pitch are not yet reflective of that progress.

    "The plan is to gather as much information as possible in these two and a half weeks. Imagine if we had simply brought the same team here that also played in the World Cup: I don't know if the game today would have looked so different. That would have been very bad news," Klopp explained.

    "Now we are in the process of opening the door for many new faces. The new faces didn't do much wrong. It's also not about blaming anyone. Even for the established players, it's not easy to play with the youngsters. But I saw many positive things that just didn't lead to a dominant style of play."

  • Responsibility for tactical failures

    While the manager defended his selection policy, he was quick to take full accountability for the tactical shortcomings displayed against a disciplined Greek side. The lack of clinical finishing and the inability to break down a low block were recurring themes throughout the evening.

    Klopp was blunt in his assessment of his own role: "A lot. It is part of the process. Absolutely. The line-up, the composition, the substitutions: that is all 100 per cent on me. That we wouldn't completely tear apart a deep-standing Greek opponent without perhaps lacking a bit of luck in key scenes or having an outstanding goalkeeper there, that was clear. I could have lived with not winning this game by a high margin or not winning at all today, but you mustn't lose it."

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    Pressure mounts on Klopp

    This defeat leaves Germany in a precarious position in Group A2, sitting in third place with just one point from their opening two matches. In contrast, Greece have emerged as the surprise package of the tournament so far, sitting proudly at the top of the table with a perfect record of six points. Klopp must now find a way to galvanise his squad quickly, as the international calendar offers little time for reflection. Germany’s next opportunity to get their campaign back on track comes on October 1st, when they host Serbia in a must-win encounter. Just three days later, they will travel for a rematch against Greece, where they will be desperate to avenge this historic loss and prove that the Klopp revolution is still very much on track despite this early setback.

UEFA Nations League A
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
UEFA Nations League A
Greece crest
Greece
GRE
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED