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Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Nayib Moran

Can Julián Quiñones, Raúl Jiménez and Edson Alvarez Deliver? Five Keys to Mexico vs South Korea

FEATURES
World Cup
A. Fidalgo
J. Aguirre
R. Jimenez
C. Huerta
J. Vasquez
C. Montes
R. Alvarado
J. Quinones
B. Gutierrez
E. Alvarez
G. Mora
I. Hwang
E. Lira
J. Rangel

Mexico can take a major step toward winning Group A when El Tri face South Korea in Guadalajara, where Javier Aguirre's latest rebuild first began to take shape.

Back in 2024, El Tri defeated the USMNT 2-0 at Estadio Akron with goals from Raúl Jiménez and César "Chino" Huerta. That night settled more than a friendly. It confirmed Jiménez as Mexico's attacking reference point, strengthened the idea that Johan Vásquez and César Montes could become the team's central defensive foundation, and pushedRoberto "Piojo" Alvaradocloser to becoming one of Aguirre's most trusted players.

Since then, other names have emerged. Álvaro Fidalgo has given Mexico more control in midfield. Julián Quiñones has brought a different edge to the attack. Brian Gutiérrez has added another creative layer. Now, against South Korea, Mexico will get a clearer measure of how much it has grown since that friendly against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Mexico and South Korea have met twice before in World Cup play, and both matches ended in El Tri victories: 3-1 in 1998 and 2-1 in 2018. The third meeting arrives with both teams carrying momentum after winning their Group A openers.

Aguirre insisted after the win over South Africa that first place is not an obsession.

"We're not obsessed with finishing first in the group," Aguirre said. "Right now, the only thing we're focused on is the match against South Korea. It's not important, nor is it our priority. We'll try to be better than South Korea, take it one step at a time, and see what the future holds for us. Ambitions and dreams have no limits."

But the table says otherwise. A loss or draw would complicate Mexico's path, and the possibility of playing a Round of 32 or Round of 16 match at Estadio Azteca would lose some of its shine. A win in Guadalajara would put El Tri on six points, all but securing a place in the next round and giving Aguirre's side a head start in the race for first place in the group.

Here are GOAL's five keys to watch as Mexico and South Korea meet at Estadio Akron.

  • Mexico v Serbia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Edson Alvarez steps into the scene

    Eight years ago, a 20-year-old Edson Alvarez left the field in Yekaterinburg carrying the weight of an own goal against Sweden. It was the kind of moment that can overwhelm a young player: a decisive World Cup match, Mexico already unraveling and the ball deflecting off him into his own net to make the collapse feel complete.

    Now, the story around him is different. Alvarez is no longer the inexperienced defender trying to survive a World Cup moment. He is one of Mexico's leaders, a player with authority.

    Alvarez is expected to step in for the suspended Cesar Montes, and if he excels, he will do more than help Mexico solve a defensive need. He could secure his place in the starting XI for the rest of the tournament. His value has always been tied to reading danger. At center back, that quality becomes even more visible.

    The Sweden own goal belongs to his past, but it also explains part of his growth. He has already lived through one of the harshest lessons a World Cup can offer. Now, Mexico needs him to play like someone shaped by that moment, not haunted by it.

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    Will Gilberto Mora start?

    Now that the 17-year-old wonderkid has made his World Cup debut, the next question is whether he is ready to start.

    There is history attached to this matchup. When Mexico faced South Korea in 1998, Cuauhtemoc Blanco delivered one of the most memorable moments of his career with the famous cuauhteminha, trapping the ball between both feet and jumping through two defenders. It became part of Mexico's World Cup memory.

    Mora does not need to recreate that move to make his own mark. What matters is that he carries the same daring attitude. If there is one thing he has shown in the past two years, it is that he is not afraid to try something different.

    The challenge for Aguirre is deciding who would come out of the XI. Gutierrez and Fidalgo have both built chemistry with Jimenez and Quiñones, while Alvarado remains one of the manager's most reliable players. Starting Mora would be bold, but it would also inject the kind of energy that can change the feel of a must-win match.

  • Korea Republic v Czechia: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    How will El Tri stop Hwang In-beom?

    If South Korea's opener against Czechia revealed anything, it is that Hwang In-beom can change a match from midfield. The Feyenoord midfielder scored the equalizer, then delivered the cross that completed the comeback. When South Korea needed control, Hwang gave them direction.

    That makes him one of Mexico's biggest concerns. Hwang's movement between the lines can pull defenders out of shape, especially when Lee Kang-in finds him early with his left foot. If Mexico allows him to receive facing goal, the game can tilt quickly. He does not need many touches to hurt a team.

    This is where Erik Lira could become important. Against South Africa, he looked sharp when stepping forward and carrying the ball through pressure. Against South Korea, his job may be different. He may need to stay closer to Hwang, close passing lanes and prevent him from becoming the connector between midfield and attack.

    For Mexico, stopping Hwang is not only about one matchup. It is about controlling the rhythm of the game. If Lira can limit his influence, Mexico can force South Korea to attack from wider areas and reduce the danger through the middle. They could also strengthen Lira's case for a larger role in Aguirre's XI.

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    Raul Jimenez and Julian Quiñones need to keep building

    Jimenez and Quiñones scored the goals that gave Mexico their opening win over South Africa, but El Tri has still not seen the best version of that partnership.

    One idea Aguirre and his staff tried in the opener was asking Jimenez to attack long balls from Raul "Tala" Rangel. Jimenez can absorb contact, win the first duel and give Mexico a way out when the buildup becomes difficult. But too often, those flicks did not find the right target.

    Against South Korea, that connection has to be cleaner. If Jimenez can redirect those balls into spaces where Quiñones can run, Mexico will have a direct route into dangerous areas. Quiñones is currently Mexico's most decisive attacker, but the next step is making that influence more connected to Jimenez.

    That is the question ahead of the second match: Can Quiñones make Raul a better striker, and can Raul make Quiñones a more dangerous creator? If that relationship keeps growing, Mexico's attack becomes harder to read.

  • Mexico v South Korea - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Raul 'Tala' Rangel must own the moment

    Against South Africa, Rangel did not have to make many saves. His main job was to support the defenders, start plays from the back and keep Mexico calm during the few moments when South Africa tried to stretch the field.

    South Korea should ask more of him. Hwang's passing, Lee Kang-in's creativity and Son Heung-min's movement will test Mexico in ways South Africa could not. Rangel may have to manage more crosses, react more quickly to shots from distance and decide when to slow the game down.

    The setting should help. Estadio Akron is his home with Chivas, and that familiarity is important in a World Cup match. This is not just another venue for Rangel. It is the place where he has built a large part of his reputation, and now he returns to it as Mexico's starting goalkeeper on the biggest stage.

    His form with the national team has also helped justify Aguirre's decision. Since the start of 2026, Rangel has conceded only two goals with El Tri, a number that explains why the coaching staff has trusted him even with Guillermo Ochoa still in the squad. The next step is different. He does not only need to protect the goal. He needs to convince everyone that Mexico has found its goalkeeper for the tournament.