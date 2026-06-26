AFP
Julian Nagelsmann holding back 'absolutely world-class' star by playing him in wrong position, says Germany legend
Tactical debate engulfs camp
A heated national debate has erupted surrounding the Germany squad's structural core following their disappointing performance in the final group stage fixture.
Germany legend Matthaus has publicly implored head coach Nagelsmann to abandon his use of Kimmich as a defender, suggesting he move back into the centre of midfield. Kimmich has often switched between the positions for Bayern Munich and Germany throughout his career, but Matthaus believes the 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on Thursday shows that the team are better off with the 31-year-old in midfield.
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Matthaus demands central shift
Matthaus insists the captain is completely wasted on the flank and cannot influence games effectively from deep defensive positions.
Speaking to Bild, Matthaus stated: "Do him a favour and get him out of the backline. I don't see the Joshua on the pitch that I've known for years. At Bayern Munich, he is absolute world-class. In terms of his body language and positioning, I don't see him as someone who leads the team or exerts influence when things aren't going well. From the right-back spot, he just can't seem to manage it."
Nevertheless, coach Nagelsmann defended his double-pivot of Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic, characterising their performance as "good". Nagelsmann also pointed out that Kimmich was a "top right-back with by far the best statistics" back at Euro 2024, adding: "I don't want to do without either Felix or Pavlo."
Squad selection limits options
The underlying issue for Die Mannschaft stems from Nagelsmann's controversial decision to not include a single natural, specialist right-back in his final World Cup roster. Moving Kimmich would trigger a defensive headache, as backup Nathaniel Brown has been nursing a knock, while David Raum endured a shaky outing.
Despite the growing external pressure, Kimmich maintained a diplomatic stance when questioned about his personal positional preference. The skipper asserted that it is "solely the manager's decision" where he plays.
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Knockout tactical adjustments loom
Germany must rapidly resolve their internal structural issues ahead of their round of 32 knockout clash in Boston on Monday. Nagelsmann's side will face a test against a third-placed qualifier, with their definitive opponents remaining unconfirmed until the final group matches conclude on Saturday night.