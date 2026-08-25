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Alan Shearer urges Arsenal to 'nab' Julian Alvarez to secure Premier League title dominance
Opportunity to strike
Shearer has given Arsenal major hope of signing Alvarez before the transfer deadline, insisting the Atletico striker would be a title-winning signing. The Gunners remain keen on their long-term target, who has expressed a desire to leave the club for Spanish rivals Barca.
However, Los Rojiblancos are understandably reluctant to sell a star player to a direct rival, opening the door for Arsenal to hijack the deal. Metro suggest the forward has softened his stance on moving to north London after initially favouring Camp Nou. Mikel Arteta's side are exploring attacking reinforcements after £64m signing Viktor Gyokeres endured a mixed debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium.
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Shearer tips title win
Former England striker Shearer believes Arsenal are perfectly positioned to capitalise on the tension between Atletico and Barca. Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the Premier League's record goalscorer outlined why the Gunners could secure the signature of the World Cup winner.
"We’ve heard of a lot of pushing from Barcelona and the reluctance from Atletico," Shearer explained. "It seems like their thinking might be, 'If we have to sell, we’re not selling to you [Barca]'.
"There’s just maybe a small opportunity or a small window there for Arsenal to nab him you would think. And if they do it’s done by the way [the Premier League title race]."
Atletico fans turn on Alvarez
The situation surrounding Alvarez reached a new low on Sunday evening when he was heavily jeered by his own supporters during Atletico's Liga draw with Villarreal. The fanbase is deeply unhappy with the forward's desire to secure a controversial switch to Blaugrana.
Alvarez has proven his pedigree since his £82m move from Manchester City, scoring 49 goals in 107 appearances across two seasons in Madrid. Despite lifting back-to-back league titles during his time in England, his progress at the Etihad Stadium was blocked by superstar striker Erling Haaland.
Micah Richards has also urged Arsenal to test Atletico's resolve, saying: "I would actually go for a striker if I was Arsenal and we’ve all seen the situation with Alvarez at Atletico. He was booed by his own fans the other night and there are reports he wants to go to Barcelona. But are Atletico going to sell him to Barca?
"It might be one for Arsenal to just sneak in there and offer a bid. He’s clearly not happy. If Arsenal had Alvarez he would take them to the next level."
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Taking Arsenal to the next level
With Alvarez clearly unsettled in Madrid, a formal bid from Arsenal could present a swift resolution for all parties. Arsenal are already flying high after lifting the Premier League trophy last season for the first time since 2004, while also reaching the Champions League final. Adding a proven winner like Alvarez would only strike further fear into their domestic rivals.
Arteta's men have already begun their title defence in perfect fashion, securing a routine 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Coventry City. Securing Alvarez before the deadline would provide a massive boost for the rest of the campaign.
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