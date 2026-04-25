Julian Alvarez's agent responds to 'house-hunting in Barcelona' rumours

The representative of Alvarez has moved quickly to shut down viral reports suggesting the striker is preparing for a life in Catalonia. Stories had circulated that the 26-year-old’s brothers had been spotted in Barcelona looking for property amid reports of a big-money move to the Blaugrana this summer.

Hidalgo, Alvarez's agent, dismissed the claims as a total fabrication. He insisted that no members of the family have visited Barcelona for anything other than Atletico’s recent match against Flick's side, confirming that the World Cup winner remains fully integrated into life in the Spanish capital.