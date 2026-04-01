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Jules Kounde in demand! Man City, Liverpool & Chelsea set for transfer battle to land Barcelona full-back
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Premier League giants circle Kounde
City, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all closely monitoring Kounde’s situation at Barca despite his long-term commitment to the club, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Citizens have already made informal enquiries regarding his availability, while Chelsea are long-term admirers, having previously attempted to sign the France international when he was playing at Sevilla.
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Deco addresses City interest
Barcelona sporting director Deco recently confirmed that European interest in the versatile defender is genuine, though no official bids have been tabled yet. The club remains publicly committed to Kounde, who has established himself as Flick’s first-choice right-back, yet financial realities may dictate their final stance. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Deco explained: “There wasn't an offer as such, but City called to ask if he was available. Since we told them no, there was no offer."
Balancing the books
While Kounde remains a vital component of the squad, having made 40 appearances this term, Barcelona’s need to fund moves for targets like Julian Alvarez and Alessandro Bastoni could complicate matters. A valuation of approximately €80 million has been mooted in England, a figure that would prove difficult for the cash-strapped Catalans to ignore. Furthermore, the club is said to be working on extending Joao Cancelo’s loan from Al-Hilal to provide tactical insurance.
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Decisive season run-in
Hansi Flick’s squad are entering a defining period as they look to protect a slender four-point cushion over Real Madrid at the La Liga summit with just nine league fixtures left on the calendar. Beyond their domestic ambitions, a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid offers Kounde the perfect stage to again showcase his worth to both his current club and potential English suitors. How the Frenchman handles this high-pressure run-in will significantly impact Barcelona's negotiating stance should a formal bidding war ignite in the summer.