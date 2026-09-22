Former Chelsea academy graduate Jude Soonsup-Bell sets sights on silverware as Thailand target FIFA ASEAN Cup glory

His international career suffered an early wobble after a missed penalty on debut against Singapore in November 2025, but he quickly rebounded with an impressive brace against Sri Lanka during 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying. That experience forged the mental resilience needed to spearhead the frontline in competitive tournament football.

Reliving his redemption following that difficult opener, Soonsup-Bell continued: "For me, it was a big game [against Singapore] because it was my first international. I always want to set a good example for everyone and I go out on that pitch to help the team and score goals. Missing the penalty actually gave me extra motivation going into the next game to get on the scoresheet, and that's what I managed to do."

Looking ahead to collective targets under head coach Anthony Hudson, the former Spurs forward added: "Thailand's main objective at the ASEAN Cup is, of course, to win it. I'll do everything I can to help the team lift the trophy."