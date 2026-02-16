Getty
Jude Bellingham reveals surprise athlete he would swap roles with & names player he believes doesn't get enough credit
Bellingham's potential sport swap
Bellingham spoke to the Laureus Sport Instagram page and was asked who he would swap places with if he could, with the only caveat being that it had to be a sportsman from a separate discipline to football.
Bellingham opted for England cricket star Ben Stokes, and he also named Jordan Henderson, the former Liverpool captain, as the player who doesn't get the credit he deserves.
The former Borussia Dortmund star also named his biggest footballing regret: Failing to win the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, while still playing at Signal Iduna Park.
Bellingham's injury woes
Bellingham faces a race against time to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the 2026 World Cup.
Three Lions boss Tuchel - who has committed to a new contract - said when asked about Bellingham at the UEFA Nations League draw: “The club [Real Madrid] is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery. Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional.
“He will try everything to be with us in March. Of course we are in contact, that is a normal thing to do, and we wish him all the best... Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time.”
The German tactician went on to say, with March outings at Wembley giving him a chance to cast an eye over those on the fringes of his fold: “Personally, I am optimistic [about Bellingham's fitness]. But I am not sure.”
Competition for places hotting up with England
Bellingham faces intense competition to earn his place in Tuchel's starting XI, with the likes of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White all battling for the No.10 spot.
Ex-England striker Michael Owen has told GOAL of the battle for playmaking spots in the Three Lions set-up and how Tuchel could get more than one creative influence into his starting XI: “I guess Morgan Rogers seems to be the favourite - he seems to be Tuchel’s favourite lately. He seems to like him.
“I would find a place for Jude Bellingham if he’s fit. He’s one of the world’s best players, not only England’s best players. A lot depends on whether Tuchel pushes one of those 10s out in a wider position to fit them in.
“Is there an obvious player on the left that is going to start? There are a few candidates. If two of these No.10s are playing exceptionally well, then could he push someone over onto that left side?
“If everybody is absolutely fit and flying, and playing at their best, then to me Jude Bellingham is the best player for that position in the country. But, there are a few ifs and buts before then.”
What comes next?
Real Madrid's next fixture comes against Benfica in the Champions League play-off round in midweek but Bellingham will not be fit to play in that game.
England are expected to call upon Bellingham regardless of whether he makes the March internationals or not, with there enough credit in his bank to justify receiving that call. The Three Lions have two games in Florida to take in, which will help to ready them for tournament competition, before a bid for World Cup glory is opened against Croatia on June 17.
