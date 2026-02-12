AFP
Real Madrid fear injured Jude Bellingham could be out for much longer than first feared
Fresh injury concern rocks the Bernabeu
The club’s talismanic midfielder suffered an injury just over a week ago during the derby clash against Rayo Vallecano, a setback that occurred within the first 10 minutes of the match.
The incident took place after a driving run toward the byline, where Bellingham suddenly pulled up, feeling a sharp pain in the back of his thigh. The reaction was immediate and concerning; his hand went straight to his hamstring as he collapsed to the turf, his face unable to hide his worry.
The scenes that followed were ominous for Madrid fans. Bellingham had to be substituted immediately, and television cameras captured the England international covering his face with his shirt as he was treated on the sidelines. While the initial hope was for a minor strain, the mood has shifted significantly in the days since.
- Getty Images Sport
Recovery timeline could double to two months
Following the corresponding medical tests conducted by Madrid’s staff, the 22-year-old was diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. The initial medical evaluations provided a glimmer of hope, estimating a recovery period of around one month for the club's No. 5. This would have seen him return in time for the business end of the campaign as Madrid look to maintain their fight on all fronts.
However, those hopes appear to be fading. According to Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, there is a growing fear within the club that the recovery timeline could extend up to two months. This revised prognosis would keep Bellingham off the field for significantly longer than originally anticipated, turning a manageable absence into a full-blown crisis.
The semitendinosus is a crucial muscle for explosive movement, and Madrid’s medical team are notoriously cautious with hamstring recurrences. If the two-month timeline is confirmed, Bellingham would not be seen in a white shirt until mid-April, missing a rigorous stretch of the calendar that will define Madrid’s domestic and European success.
Nightmare fixture list for Los Blancos
If this worst-case scenario comes to fruition, the midfielder would miss a host of key La Liga matches. The list of fixtures he is set to sit out includes difficult tests against Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Getafe, Celta Vigo and Elche. Most notably, he would be absent for the capital derby against fierce rivals Atletico Madrid, a match that could prove pivotal in the title race.
However, the damage extends beyond domestic borders. Bellingham would definitively be unavailable for the upcoming Champions League playoff tie against Benfica. Furthermore, should Real Madrid manage to advance past the Portuguese giants without him, he may also miss the round of 16 ties, where European heavyweights Manchester City or Sporting CP could be waiting.
- Getty Images Sport
Arbeloa faces decisive test without star man
This prolonged absence represents a massive blow to Arbeloa’s tenure at the helm. having only taken over from Xabi Alonso in January, the new manager is now facing his first major injury crisis at one of the most decisive stages of the season.
Bellingham has been the heartbeat of the Madrid side, scoring six goals in 28 matches so far this campaign and his absence will force Arbeloa to reshuffle a midfield that has already faced scrutiny this season. With Arda Guler’s situation reportedly tense and the squad adapting to a new tactical setup, removing Bellingham’s goals and drive is a headache for the manager.
It is one the fledgling head coach could do without as they look to close the one-point gap between them and La Liga leaders Barcelona and navigate the Champions League play-off round after missing out on a top-eight finish in the League phase.
