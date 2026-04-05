Jude Bellingham to be benched for Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich amid injury concerns

Real Madrid face a daunting task as they welcome Bayern Munich to Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

However, Los Blancos are expected to be without Bellingham in their starting lineup, with reports from OK Diario suggesting the midfielder is still lacking the necessary match fitness to compete at the highest intensity from the opening whistle.

The English superstar has been the focal point of Madrid's season, but his recent lack of rhythm has become a major concern for the coaching staff. For the encounter this Tuesday, he will not be a starter.

And the fact is that his lack of rhythm is still significant, forcing Alvaro Arbeloa to look at alternative options in his midfield diamond to ensure the team can compete with the German giants.