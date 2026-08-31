Basem Al-Uraini finished last season as the Joy Elite League's top scorer in his debut campaign, netting 20 goals for Al-Taawoun despite the team's quarter-final exit.
His promotion to the first team left Al-Taawoun hunting for a new striker. Youssef Al-Salem, it seems, has claimed that honour in a hurry.
Al-Salem has fired Al-Taawoun to victory in their opening two matches. He scored both goals in a clean 2-0 win over Al-Najma on the opening day, then the only goal against Al-Orobah in round two.
Al-Uraini's successor boasts a fearsome left foot, even from distance, as he proved with his second goal against Al-Najma.
Individually, the Al-Taawoun striker has dazzled. Three goals after two rounds lift him into fourth on the scoring charts, level with Turki Al-Ghameel, two behind Mohammed Al-Issa and one short of En Ras and Ziad Aba.
His impact on the team tells the same story. Al-Salem has scored 100% of Al-Taawoun's goals, driving them to fourth in the table on 6 points, behind Al-Ettifaq, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal on goal difference.