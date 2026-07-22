Joshua Zirkzee gives green light to transfer away from Man Utd

The pursuit of Zirkzee is being spearheaded by Juve’s new head of football, Ricky Massara. The interest from Massara is nothing new, as he allegedly spent "hours on the phone" with Zirkzee’s representatives during the winter window. The Old Trafford hierarchy is reportedly open to the sale as they look to facilitate the development of the squad under the permanent guidance of Michael Carrick.

Reports in Italy suggest that United would be prepared to let the forward leave for a fee in the region of €35 million to €40 million. Alternatively, a loan deal with an option or obligation to buy could be on the table if a permanent transfer proves difficult to finalise immediately.