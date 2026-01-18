Jose Mourinho responds to 'soap opera' rumours of Real Madrid return as 'Special One' makes feelings clear on Florentino Perez reunion

Arbeloa also spoke about the boos directed at his players after Saturday's win. He said: "We didn't have a good week and the fans have every right to show their dissatisfaction with the players, with the team and with me first and foremost. It's my first game as Real Madrid coach here at the stadium and what I did as a player is in the past and they already showed me their affection when I was a player. Now I have to earn it as a coach. Those whistles were for everyone, and for me first and foremost because I'm the one in charge, the leader of this team, and the one to blame when things go wrong. I've always had a lot of respect for the Bernabéu. I've been booed a lot too, and I think one of the reasons this club is so great is because of how demanding our fans are.

"I know where the boos come from and I know where the campaigns come from. They're not from people who don't like Florentino. They're from people who don't like Real Madrid. They're not going to fool me. I know where all this comes from and I consider myself lucky to have a president who is the most important person, alongside Santiago Bernabéu, in the history of this club. Seven European Cups and I think more than 60 titles between the football and basketball teams. All Madrid fans are aware of how lucky we are to have him as president, of what he has done for the club and of where the boos come from and why."