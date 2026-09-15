Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid stars FURIOUS as refereeing row erupts over Barcelona 'double standards'

Real Madrid currently occupy second place in the La Liga standings, having secured four victories from their opening five fixtures. While they remain hot on the heels of a perfect Barcelona side, the mood behind the scenes is far from celebratory. According to reports from El Chiringuito TV journalist Juanfe Sanz, a wave of anger has permeated the dressing room and the coaching offices.

The specific flashpoint for this resentment involves a comparison of recent high-profile incidents. The report said that Madrid hierarchy is pointing to a penalty awarded to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, contrasting it with two similar physical challenges involving Real Madrid players that went unpunished. For Mourinho and his staff, the issue is not necessarily about a single incorrect call, but rather a lack of a uniform standard across the league.



