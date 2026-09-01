'Unforgettable' - Jose Mourinho pays emotional tribute to Lionel Messi as Inter Miami superstar announces Argentina retirement

Walking away from the international arena was described as deeply difficult by the captain, but one made to help usher in the next generation. In an emotional statement, Messi explained: "Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. I've given it my all, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some really great young players coming through behind me who deserve their chance."