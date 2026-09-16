'I risked everything!' - Jose Mourinho reveals 'could have lost' gamble as Carlos Espi saves Real Madrid in Elche thriller

Real Madrid initially appeared to be cruising toward a routine La Liga victory on Tuesday, as Arda Guler's free-kick deflected off goalkeeper Matias Dituro into the net, before Kylian Mbappe doubled the advantage following a precise cross from Yan Diomande.

However, Elche fought back fiercely in the second half. The hosts struck twice in the closing stages to level the contest and stun the travelling side.

Desperate for three points, Mourinho introduced Carlos Espi and Endrick, overloading his frontline with six attacking players. The bold strategy paid dividends in the 91st minute when Jude Bellingham found Mbappe, who subsequently teed up Espi for the decisive finish.